Rs 6 lakh solar connections across Andhra Pradesh in 100 days’: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed senior officials of the Electricity Department to complete six lakh PM Surya Ghar connections for SC and ST communities across Andhra Pradesh within 100 days.

On Tuesday, the Minister held a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli with senior officials including CPDCL CMD Pullareddy, NREDCAP VCMD Kamalakar Babu, PM Surya Ghar contractors, and other officers.

During the meeting, he issued clear instructions to ensure that the works are completed within the deadline set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He emphasised that all targeted connections for SC and ST households must be finished within the next three months.

The Minister advised officials to prepare an action plan ensuring that each DISCOM completes at least 2,000 connections per day. He noted that under the Chief Minister’s vision, the PM Surya Ghar scheme is being successfully implemented across the state.

Ravi Kumar also instructed that contractors must adhere strictly to quality standards and avoid negligence in execution.

He warned that any lapses will not be tolerated, reiterating the government’s commitment to delivering renewable energy benefits equitably to marginalised communities.