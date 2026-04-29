YSRCP’s claims on fuel shortage false: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has alleged that YSRCP is making false propaganda among the public with its irresponsible attitude.

Addressing a press conference at Karakampadu village in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday, Parthasarathy accused opposition leaders of attempting to mislead people through negative propaganda against the government.

Asserting that the State is witnessing a surge in investments, resulting in rapid industrial growth, he stated that major companies such as ArcelorMittal and Reliance Industries are investing heavily in the State, while Google is expected to commence operations soon.

Dismissing reports of a diesel shortage as ‘rumours’, the minister said that while some districts are facing temporary disruptions, the government has taken immediate corrective measures.

He attributed the pressure on fuel supply to panic buying and urged the public not to be alarmed.