26k candidates register for AP ICET on May 2

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will conduct the AP ICET 2026 examination on May 2, 2026 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Around 26,300 candidates are registered for the exam.

The test will be held in two sessions to accommodate all candidates. The forenoon session will take place from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 32 candidates who requested scribes have been accommodated in the afternoon session across different examination centres. Candidates are advised to take the mock test available on the ICET portal to familiarise themselves with the examination pattern and timings before the test day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre along with an original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport or DL.

Entry into examination halls will begin at 7.30 am for the forenoon session and at 1:00 pm for the afternoon session.

No candidate will be permitted to enter after 9:00 am for the forenoon session or after 2:00 pm for the afternoon session under any circumstances.

Only a black or blue ballpoint pen and a transparent water bottle will be allowed inside the examination hall. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators, smart watches and Bluetooth devices, are strictly prohibited. Books, study material, notes, bags, wallets and other personal belongings will also not be permitted.

Candidates must follow all instructions given by invigilators during the examination. Any form of misconduct, malpractice or failure to comply with rules will lead to disqualification.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the test duration under any circumstances.