Andhra government rolls out statewide health screening drive

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has cleared a landmark public health initiative, unveiling a comprehensive citizen health screening programme designed to shift the focus from treatment to prevention.

The scheme, approved by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, fulfils Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure early detection of diseases across the State.

The programme will cover 5.64 million people annually at a cost of Rs 162.72 crore, with each individual undergoing 47 different medical tests. These tests will be conducted through 104 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), which will reach citizens directly.

The tests span 11 categories, including liver and kidney function, lipid profile, blood counts, glucose, electrolytes, coagulation, and infection markers. The results will be compiled into individual disease profiles and electronic health records, enabling tailored advice for preventive care under Sanjeevini programme.

Currently, MMUs conduct only six basic tests every fortnight, mostly using rapid kits that often yield limited accuracy. The new plan introduces advanced diagnostics with semi-automatic biochemistry analysers, CBC machines, microscopes, and incubators. Each vehicle will test 20 individuals per day, covering 520 people per month, ensuring greater reach.

Officials explained that the programme represents a shift in approach. Instead of waiting for citizens to fall ill, the government aims to map health status of individuals, identify risks and provide preventive guidance. It is expected to reduce non-communicable diseases.

The Minister directed officials to ensure the scheme is rolled out within two months, calling it a ‘milestone in preventive healthcare.’ By combining technology, mobility, and preventive care, the new health screening programme is set to redefine public health management in AP, offering citizens a structured path to healthier lives.