Andhra Pradesh HC hears PIL on protection of Great Indian Bustard

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has sought responses from the Centre, the state government and other authorities on a PIL seeking protection of the endangered Great Indian Bustard at the Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary in line with Supreme Court guidelines on Wednesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice N Jayasurya issued notices to the respondents, including the State Environment and Forest Department, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Union Ministry of Environment, and Forest and Climate Change directing them to file detailed counter affidavits. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

The PIL was filed by Society for Bustard Recovery Programme president Lingareddy, who argued that the conservation plan prepared for Rollapadu Sanctuary does not comply with SC guidelines. He urged authorities to adopt Rajasthan’s conservation model for protecting the endangered bird. During the hearing, APTRANSCO informed the court that tenders had been invited to install bird diverters to prevent collisions with power plants.