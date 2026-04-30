Andhra Pradesh HC seeks fuel supply report

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed the government and petroleum companies to submit a status report on the availability of fuel across AP, amid concerns over alleged supply disruptions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice N Jayasurya issued the orders on Wednesday while hearing a PIL filed by a Vijayawada resident Umavalli. The court adjourned the matter for one week.

The PIL sought formation of a task force to inspect petrol bunks allegedly creating artificial fuel shortages. Petitioner’s counsel claimed some outlets restricted fuel supply, causing long queues and inconvenience. Questioning the lack of credible evidence, the HC observed that the situation appeared to have improved and directed the State government to file a detailed status report on fuel supplies before the next hearing.