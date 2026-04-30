Andhra reports significant rise in groundwater table

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a marginal yet significant improvement in its groundwater table as of March 2026, with the statewide average depth reaching 8.7 metres below ground level (mbgl).

This reflects a 0.85-metre rise compared to 9.55 mbgl in March 2025, according to the latest data from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS). The upward trend provides a crucial buffer for agriculture and domestic needs as the State enters peak summer.

Region-wise, Rayalaseema registered the strongest gains, with groundwater levels rising by an average of 1.55 metres, while the Coastal Andhra saw a more modest increase of 0.57 metres.

Among districts, Markapuram emerged as the leader, recording a sharp 9.25 metre rise to 12.66 mbgl from 21.90 mbgl. Annamayya followed with a 5.67 metre rise to 8.43 mbgl, while Kadapa (+3.27 metre to 9.10 mbgl) and Chittoor (+2.33 metere to 11.07 mbgl) also reported notable improvements. These localised gains suggest effective recharge measures in traditionally water-stressed pockets.

However, the recovery was uneven. Eluru registered the steepest decline, with groundwater levels falling 3.09 metres to 21.23 mbgl from 18.14 mbgl. Sri Sathya Sai district saw a 2.58 metre drop to 15.38 mbgl, while Visakhapatnam recorded a 0.93 metre fall to 8.27 mbgl from 7.35 mbgl. These localised depletions underscore continued aquifer stress in industrial and agricultural hubs despite the statewide improvement.