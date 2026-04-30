Andhra reports significant rise in groundwater table

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a marginal yet significant improvement in its groundwater table as of March 2026, with the statewide average depth reaching 8.7 metres below ground level (mbgl).
This reflects a 0.85-metre rise compared to 9.55 mbgl in March 2025, according to the latest data from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS). The upward trend provides a crucial buffer for agriculture and domestic needs as the State enters peak summer.
Region-wise, Rayalaseema registered the strongest gains, with groundwater levels rising by an average of 1.55 metres, while the Coastal Andhra saw a more modest increase of 0.57 metres.
Among districts, Markapuram emerged as the leader, recording a sharp 9.25 metre rise to 12.66 mbgl from 21.90 mbgl. Annamayya followed with a 5.67 metre rise to 8.43 mbgl, while Kadapa (+3.27 metre to 9.10 mbgl) and Chittoor (+2.33 metere to 11.07 mbgl) also reported notable improvements. These localised gains suggest effective recharge measures in traditionally water-stressed pockets.
However, the recovery was uneven. Eluru registered the steepest decline, with groundwater levels falling 3.09 metres to 21.23 mbgl from 18.14 mbgl. Sri Sathya Sai district saw a 2.58 metre drop to 15.38 mbgl, while Visakhapatnam recorded a 0.93 metre fall to 8.27 mbgl from 7.35 mbgl. These localised depletions underscore continued aquifer stress in industrial and agricultural hubs despite the statewide improvement.
Parallel to groundwater recovery, surface water storage has strengthened. As of April 29, 2026, major and medium reservoirs together hold 479.82 TMC, representing 43.39% of the total 1,105.85 TMC capacity — up from 423.38 TMC (38.29%) on the same date last year.
Major reservoirs account for the bulk of storage, currently at 442.23 TMC (43.6%), compared to 386.47 TMC last year. Medium reservoirs hold 37.59 TMC (41.05%), slightly higher than 36.91 TMC a year ago.
Key projects reported healthy gains. Nagarjuna Sagar holds 159.88 TMC against 139.09 TMC last year, Srisailam 39.73 TMC against 37.71 TMC, Pulichintala 33.98 TMC against 28.67 TMC, while the Prakasam Barrage remains stable at 2.98 TMC.
By basin, the Krishna basin holds 252.74 TMC (36.34% capacity), up from 221.43 TMC last year; the Godavari basin surged to 16.37 TMC (61.31% capacity) from just 3.59 TMC; and the Pennar basin maintains a robust 171.84 TMC (58.47% capacity).