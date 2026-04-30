Andhra Special CS Vijayanand reviews power readiness, calls for action plan amid summer surge

VIJAYAWADA: With summer demand surging and daily consumption crossing 275 million units, the Andhra Pradesh government has moved into proactive mode to safeguard an uninterrupted power supply.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Department, K Vijayanand, on Wednesday chaired a high-level review at Vidyut Soudha, directing APTRANSCO and DISCOM officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the next three months.

Vijayanand emphasised that May, June, and July will be critical months, given escalating heat conditions and the possible impact of El Niño.

He stressed the need for a well-structured contingency framework to ensure secure, reliable, and round-the-clock power supply across all sectors, in line with Chief Minister’s vision. He urged coordination among stakeholders to maintain seamless service.

Earlier in the day, Vijayanand chaired the 5th Board Meeting of ANGEL (APGENCO–NHPC Joint Venture), reviewing the progress of ongoing projects. He instructed officials to expedite clearances and tendering processes, while also identifying new projects in coordination with the Water Resources Department and NREDCAP.