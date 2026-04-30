APSDMA warns of heatwave, thunderstorms over next two days

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued weather advisory, warning of extreme heat conditions and thunderstorm activity across several districts over the next two days.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the State is experiencing varied weather patterns, with some regions recording severe heat while others are likely to witness sudden rains accompanied by lightning.

For Thursday, APSDMA forecasts severe heatwave conditions in 10 mandals including Bobbili, Bondapalli, and Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram; Gurugubilli, Makkuva, Pachipenta, Manyam, Salur, and Seethanagaram in Manyam; and Ananthagiri in Alluri district. Another 20 mandals are expected to face heatwave.

At the same time, a trough is likely to trigger light to moderate rains with thunderstorms in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Scattered thundershowers are expected in North Andhra, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts.

The APSDMA has urged farmers not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms and advised the public to remain vigilant. The authority stressed that precautionary measures are essential until weather conditions stabilise.