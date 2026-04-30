CM Naidu sets December 2026 deadline to take all government services online

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that all government services are made available online by December 2026, eliminating the need for citizens to visit offices physically.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of various departments at his camp office under the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) framework, he emphasised the expansion of WhatsApp Governance services.

Currently, 1,035 services are being delivered through WhatsApp Governance, with over 54 lakh citizens availing 1.78 crore services since its launch. Officials informed the Chief Minister that awareness campaigns have already reached 24 lakh people, educating them on how to access services digitally.

The review covered progress on the Drone City project in Kurnool district, where Phase-1 development is underway. Land allotments have been completed for eight companies, which are expected to begin operations by mid-May.

The Chief Minister instructed that Phase-1 works be completed by July 2026, noting that the master plan has already been finalised. On law and order, officials highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s extensive use of CCTV surveillance, unmatched by other States, which has aided in crime control.

Naidu suggested the integration of private CCTV data and linking of satellite information with RTGS for swift response. He cited the recent forest fire near Tirumala as an example where satellite-linked real-time alerts could have enabled quicker action. He also stressed proactive measures in crisis management, pointing to the government’s swift intervention in fuel supply disruptions. He insisted that systems must be strengthened to respond before problems escalate, ensuring transparency, efficiency and citizen convenience in governance.