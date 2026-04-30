CM Naidu warns against indiscipline, urges TDP activists to strengthen party

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against the YSRCP for attempting to obstruct the development of the State and also resorting to a false propaganda, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned that indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated at any cost.
Naidu participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly constituted TDP committees at the party central office on Wednesday, and administered oath to leaders nominated to the Politburo, national and State committees. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh formally assumed charge as TDP national working president.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “Everyone must remember that people voted for the NDA to rebuild the State. In the next elections, we must secure more votes than in 2024. Only then can we claim we performed well. Our vote bank should keep growing continuously with people’s trust.”
Local body polls will be one-sided if TDP cadre works sincerely: Naidu
He called upon TDP activists to explain to the people the development undertaken, welfare being delivered, the changes brought and the sacrifices made for the future of the State. “Local body elections will be one-sided if TDP cadre works sincerely,” he asserted.
At the same time, Naidu cautioned against unnecessary disputes over flex banners, photos, chairs, or local ego clashes among alliance partners. “TDP, Jana Sena and BJP activists should function in coordination and ensure that there is no communication gap between the State government and the Centre,” he said.
Asserting that discipline remains the core ideology of TDP, he emphasised that everyone, from grassroot workers to the president, everyone must work with discipline. He warned leaders against arrogance and misuse of power.
“People do not appreciate over action. We saw how arrogance destroyed previous rulers. Partymen should not to assume that they know everything, they should keep learning and work for the benefit of the State,” he said.
Naidu directed the newly appointed party executive members to make efforts to secure more votes at booth level than earlier. He set a clear target that the coalition must improve on its previous performance in the next elections.
For the first time in the TDP history, leaders from mandal and cluster levels were given posts in the Politburo. Reflecting the slogan the worker is the leader, priority was given to those who worked sincerely for the party. Senior leaders were balanced with younger members, and active contributors to social media were inducted.
Naidu said the party committees were formed after careful evaluation and calculations, respecting seniors, encouraging newcomers and rewarding hard work. He noted that women were given greater representation and educated leaders were encouraged with important responsibilities.
Naidu praised Lokesh for his contribution when the TDP was in opposition and after the party came to power in the State.
“Lokesh played a crucial role in motivating the cadre during difficult times. After coming to power, he strengthened the party structure, organised training programmes and looked after worker welfare. He is working to fulfil the promise of providing 20 lakh jobs. Many world-class companies are coming to AP because of Lokesh’s efforts. That is why we entrusted him with the responsibility of working president. It is not a post-it is a great responsibility,” Naidu said.
He strongly criticised the opposition YSRCP, referring to it as the “Axe Party.” “They are suffering from CCD - Credit Chori Disorder. If left unchecked, they may soon claim they even brought Independence to the country. They specialise in fake propaganda meant to create confusion,” he alleged.