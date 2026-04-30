CM Naidu warns against indiscipline, urges TDP activists to strengthen party

Local body polls will be one-sided if TDP cadre works sincerely: Naidu

He called upon TDP activists to explain to the people the development undertaken, welfare being delivered, the changes brought and the sacrifices made for the future of the State. “Local body elections will be one-sided if TDP cadre works sincerely,” he asserted.

At the same time, Naidu cautioned against unnecessary disputes over flex banners, photos, chairs, or local ego clashes among alliance partners. “TDP, Jana Sena and BJP activists should function in coordination and ensure that there is no communication gap between the State government and the Centre,” he said.

Asserting that discipline remains the core ideology of TDP, he emphasised that everyone, from grassroot workers to the president, everyone must work with discipline. He warned leaders against arrogance and misuse of power.

“People do not appreciate over action. We saw how arrogance destroyed previous rulers. Partymen should not to assume that they know everything, they should keep learning and work for the benefit of the State,” he said.

Naidu directed the newly appointed party executive members to make efforts to secure more votes at booth level than earlier. He set a clear target that the coalition must improve on its previous performance in the next elections.