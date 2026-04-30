Groundwater depleting across Visakhapatnam amid rising summer demand

VISAKHAPATNAM: Official data indicates a declining trend in groundwater levels across several parts of Visakhapatnam district, pointing to emerging pressure on water resources during the peak summer season.

The sharpest declines have been recorded in a few key localities. Yendada stands out as the worst affected, with groundwater level falling from 64.37 feet in April 2025 to 94.19 feet in April 2026.

Peda Rushikonda followed a similar trend, with level dropping from 58.40 feet to 74.44 feet. Gopalapatnam also saw a significant fall, where the water table declined from 12.86 feet to 21.82 feet. Narava recorded a sharp dip from 4.66 feet to 10.76 feet, while APTDC (Appughar) registered a notable decrease from 24.08 feet to 29.04 feet.

These figures indicate increasing stress in both core urban and peripheral areas. At the same time, a few locations in the district showed signs of relative improvement or stability.