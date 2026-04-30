Groundwater depleting across Visakhapatnam amid rising summer demand

VISAKHAPATNAM: Official data indicates a declining trend in groundwater levels across several parts of Visakhapatnam district, pointing to emerging pressure on water resources during the peak summer season.
The sharpest declines have been recorded in a few key localities. Yendada stands out as the worst affected, with groundwater level falling from 64.37 feet in April 2025 to 94.19 feet in April 2026.
Peda Rushikonda followed a similar trend, with level dropping from 58.40 feet to 74.44 feet. Gopalapatnam also saw a significant fall, where the water table declined from 12.86 feet to 21.82 feet. Narava recorded a sharp dip from 4.66 feet to 10.76 feet, while APTDC (Appughar) registered a notable decrease from 24.08 feet to 29.04 feet.
These figures indicate increasing stress in both core urban and peripheral areas. At the same time, a few locations in the district showed signs of relative improvement or stability.
Experts attribute decline to urban expansion
Vellanki recorded a marked improvement, with groundwater level rising from 34.97 feet to 21.39 feet. T Devada also showed a positive trend, improving from 20.77 feet to 15.12 feet. Kanithi Colony and Pendurthi registered modest gains, with levels improving to 41.04 feet and 40.35 feet respectively. Bhimili too showed a slight recovery, with level rising from 26.44 feet to 23.36 feet.
Officials note that groundwater levels within 10 metres (around 30 feet) are generally considered manageable, while deeper levels indicate growing stress. A number of areas have now crossed this threshold, reflecting increased extraction and limited recharge.
Experts attribute the trend to a combination of urban expansion, reduced percolation due to concretisation, and climatic factors.
With forecasts indicating the possible influence of El Niño conditions, concerns remain over reduced rainfall and its impact on groundwater recharge. With demand expected to rise in the coming weeks, experts suggest that district authorities step up measures such as water conservation, regulation of groundwater extraction, and strengthening of rainwater harvesting systems to mitigate further depletion.