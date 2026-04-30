Minister Lokesh vows to work relentlessly for TDP, people

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said he owes his political rise to the sacrifices of the TDP rank and file and vowed to work relentlessly for the party and the people of the State.

Speaking after assuming charge as TDP national working president at the swearing-in ceremony of the party's newly constituted national and State executive committees at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Lokesh thanked party national president N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the party with a 44-year legacy.

Stating that the new role comes with significant responsibility, Lokesh emphasised that collective effort is key to achieve the party’s goals. “This is not something one person can accomplish. We must all work together to move forward,” he said.

Lokesh said the party has enrolled one crore members and increased accident insurance cover for cadre from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He noted that around Rs 160 crore has been spent so far on cadre welfare, including support for education, healthcare, and self-employment.

“The TDP has remained resilient over four decades despite challenges, owing to its strong ideological foundation,” he said.