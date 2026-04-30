Minister Lokesh vows to work relentlessly for TDP, people

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said he owes his political rise to the sacrifices of the TDP rank and file and vowed to work relentlessly for the party and the people of the State.
Speaking after assuming charge as TDP national working president at the swearing-in ceremony of the party's newly constituted national and State executive committees at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Lokesh thanked party national president N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the party with a 44-year legacy.
Stating that the new role comes with significant responsibility, Lokesh emphasised that collective effort is key to achieve the party’s goals. “This is not something one person can accomplish. We must all work together to move forward,” he said.
Lokesh said the party has enrolled one crore members and increased accident insurance cover for cadre from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He noted that around Rs 160 crore has been spent so far on cadre welfare, including support for education, healthcare, and self-employment.
“The TDP has remained resilient over four decades despite challenges, owing to its strong ideological foundation,” he said.
Lokesh urged party activists to use the ‘My TDP’ mobile application to ensure transparency and recognition of grassroots efforts.
He also stressed the need for internal unity, advising leaders to resolve differences if any through dialogue and adhere to party discipline.
Lokesh underlined the importance of continuity in government, citing States like Gujarat and Odisha as examples of consistent leadership driving development. He called upon party activists to work towards ensuring NDA retains power in 2029.
Lokesh alleged that the opposition party was spreading misinformation and attempting to take credit for the NFA government initiatives and wanted the cadre to counter such false narratives effectively.
Reaffirming his commitment, Lokesh said the party must focus on strengthening its organisational structure and nurturing new leadership. “The party is permanent, and we must work tirelessly to strengthen it further,” he said.
Thanking party workers across the State, Lokesh said his political journey, including the success of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, was made possible by their support.
He assured that he would continue to work relentlessly for the party, its cadre, and the people of Andhra Pradesh.