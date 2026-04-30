Rs 27.98 crore sought for Sagar canal repair works in Andhra

ONGOLE: The Irrigation Department has prepared proposals seeking Rs 27.98 crore to take up 340 repair and renovation works on Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) canals in Prakasam district.

Officials plan to carry out jungle clearance and repair works during the summer to ensure smooth supply of irrigation and drinking water once NSP authorities release water from the project.

As per official sources, 4.30 lakh acres of ayacut fall under the Nagarjuna Sagar Ongole Branch Canal, Addanki Branch Canal, Podili Branch Canal and Darsi Branch Canal limits in Santhanuthalapadu, Darsi, Addanki, Ongole and Markapuram Assembly segments.

Officials said the absence of regular maintenance and jungle clearance led to the growth of trees and weeds, obstructing water flow in several stretches of major and minor canals. Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer Varalakshmi said the department had identified around 340 works for repair and renovation.

“After assessing the present condition of the NSP canals, we prepared proposals seeking Rs 27.98 crore to complete works. We will begin the works immediately after receiving government approval,” she said.