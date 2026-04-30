TTD plans infrastructure push in employee housing layouts, decision likely at May 5 board meet

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to revamp its employee welfare initiatives by completing bitumen roads and underground electricity facilities in residential layouts developed under the Own-Your-Flat/Own-Your-Plot schemes at Padiredu (Vadamalapeta mandal) and Pagili in Pallam Panchayat (Yerpedu mandal).

TTD had earlier allotted 3,518 plots in the first phase and 1,703 plots in the second phase at Padiredu, each measuring 50 ankanams, just before the 2024 general elections.

In total, 5,192 plots were distributed after acquiring 350 acres of government land. For the remaining 1,632 employees and pensioners, TTD purchased nearly 300 acres at Pagili in Pallam Panchayat.

The Own-Your-Home scheme was first introduced in 1985 at Vaikunta Puram, later extended to Bairagi Patteda, Kesavayanagunta, LS Nagar, MR Palli, and other localities. Most of these ventures were completed, providing housing to thousands of employees. At Padiredu, the Engineering Department has already finished phase-1 and phase-2 works, including ground levelling, stormwater drains, and plotting. High-tension electrical lines were rerouted, but further progress stalled due to the elections.

At Pagili, land procurement was completed, and allotments were made strictly on a seniority basis, with employees paying land and development charges.

Employees are now urging the management to adopt a 70:30 development ratio, ensuring faster completion of infrastructure. With the interest shown by the present Chairman, BR Naidu and Executive Officer M. Ravi Chandra, the issue has been placed before the TTD Trust Board, which is scheduled to meet on May 5.

The board is expected to take a final decision on completing roads, underground electricity, and other basic amenities, marking a significant step in strengthening employee welfare and housing facilities.