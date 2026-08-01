13K tribal girls set Guinness record with Dhimsa dance

VIZIANAGARAM: A massive traditional Dhimsa dance performance at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.

As many as 13,000 tribal girls studying in Classes VIII, IX and X from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) regions of Paderu, Seethampeta, Parvathipuram and Rampachodavaram performed the traditional dance on the airport premises on Friday evening.

All the performers wore matching traditional pink sarees with green borders and green blouses, creating a visually striking and uniform display.

The dancers were divided into 433 circular formations, with 50 dancers in each circle, ensuring clear visibility while performing in perfect synchronisation. The performance featured fast, energetic steps and rhythmic body movements reflecting tribal life and nature, providing a visual spectacle for the audience.

Representatives of the Guinness World Records team, who flew in from London, witnessed the performance and officially presented the world record certificate to Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary MM Naik described the synchronised performance by 13,000 tribal girls as a historic moment. He thanked all the officials and teams involved in making the event a grand success.

The record-breaking performance served as a prelude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Saturday.