33,220 AP candidates qualify in NEET UG

VIJAYAWADA: Candidates from Andhra Pradesh have posted stellar performances in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, according to the official merit list of the top 50 qualifiers released for the state. A total of 33,220 candidates from Andhra Pradesh successfully qualified in the entrance examination this year, comprising 10,007 male and 23,213 female students.

As per the data with NTR University of Health Sciences, leading the State’s merit list, Namala Prerana secured the top spot in AP with a score of 700 marks, achieving an impressive AIR of 36.

Grandhi Haneesh secured the second position state-wide with 695 marks (AIR 74), followed by Relangi Jayashanmukhi with 692 marks (AIR 86), Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya with 690 marks (AIR 103), and Vanga Srinivasa Reddy with 690 marks (AIR 125).