48‑year‑old woman declared dead revives after ambulance hits pothole in Andhra's Eluru district

ELURU: In an extraordinary incident that has sparked widespread discussion across the district, a 48-year-old woman who was presumed dead reportedly showed signs of life after the ambulance transporting her hit a pothole.

According to local media reports, relatives of Gurajala Ramathulasi—a former Sarpanch of Bhujabalapatnam village in Kaikaluru mandal—claimed that she had been undergoing treatment for severe kidney-related ailments at a corporate hospital in Eluru.

Family members told local news outlets that despite intensive care, including ventilator support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), attending doctors informed them on Thursday morning that she could not be revived after her pulse ceased, declaring her dead.

Accepting the prognosis, her grieving family arranged for a private ambulance to transport her body back to her native village for final rites, while condolences began pouring in on social media.

However, her relatives claimed to local media that as the ambulance jolted upon hitting a severe pothole near Pulaparru village in Mandavalli mandal, they suddenly noticed movement and signs of breathing. Stunned by the development, the family immediately diverted the vehicle to a nearby healthcare facility.

Doctors at the local hospital confirmed that Ramathulasi was indeed alive, albeit in critical condition. Following emergency stabilisation, she was referred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Eluru and subsequently shifted to GGH Vijayawada for specialised care.

Family members informed local media that her condition has since stabilised under intensive care in the ICU, where specialists continue to monitor her closely.

While medical experts note that clinical evaluation is required to understand the exact circumstances of the event, hospital authorities have yet to issue an official statement. What was initially a journey of mourning for the family has unexpectedly turned into a miraculous story of hope.