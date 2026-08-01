Andhra Pradesh HC orders removal of Venkatapalem toll barricades

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the management of the Venkatapalem Toll Plaza in the Amaravati capital region to immediately remove barricades blocking access to the service road and allow the movement of non-commercial vehicles.
Justice Cheemalapati Ravi issued the interim order on Friday while hearing a petition filed by motorists who alleged that the barricades were causing severe inconvenience.
The court also directed the National Highways Authority of India to file a detailed counter affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on August 24. According to the petitioners, the NHAI and toll plaza authorities had blocked the free left turn from the national highway to the service road by placing barricades.
As a result, motorists seeking to access the service road were forced to pass through the toll plaza, leading many to pay toll charges twice.
The petition stated that the restrictions had affected advocates and litigants travelling to the High Court, Secretariat employees and residents of Venkatapalem village.
The affected commuters had earlier staged protests demanding restoration of direct access to the service road.
Counsel for the NHAI submitted before the court that the authority had the power to install temporary barricades and sought time to file a detailed counter.
After hearing both sides, Justice Cheemalapati Ravi ordered the immediate removal of the barricades blocking access to the service road, permitted non-commercial vehicles to use the service road and adjourned the case to August 24.