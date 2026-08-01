AP draft electoral roll lists 3.71 crore voters

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday released AP’s draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav stating that 3.71 crore electors had submitted enumeration forms. The exercise recorded a participation rate of 89.22% among the State’s 4.16 crore registered voters.

During the revision, officials identified 15.22 lakh deceased voters, 22.30 lakh voters who had permanently shifted or remained untraceable, and 7.37 lakh duplicate or multiple registrations.

In a release issued on Friday, Vivek Yadav informed that as on July 24, 2026, out of 4,16,27,694 electors, a total of 3,71,38,182 electors have submitted their Enumeration Forms, reflecting overwhelming participation during the Enumeration Phase of SIR.

“The successful completion of enumeration phase is the result of coordinated efforts of District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 28 districts, 175 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,079 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 4,650 BLO Supervisors and 46,397 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed at 46,397 polling stations. Representatives of recognised political parties, including their district presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 1,27,868 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them. It is important to note that at the beginning of the SIR, Andhra Pradesh had 68,868 BLAs. The increased number of BLAs indicates active participation of the political parties and their representatives in this important exercise,” the AP CEO said.