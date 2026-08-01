AP on high alert as Godavari in spate

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM / VIJAYAWADA: Incessant, heavy rainfall across the Godavari catchment areas in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha has led to a dramatic rise in water levels over the past 24 hours. The rapid swell has prompted disaster management authorities and district administrations in Andhra Pradesh to sound a high alert as surging floodwaters move downstream.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level reached 48 feet, prompting officials to issue the second flood warning as nearly 12 lakh cusecs of floodwater flowed toward AP. At the Polavaram Project site, the spillway water level climbed to 30 metres, heightening concerns for low-lying areas downstream.

At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, inflows crossed 3 lakh cusecs on Friday and are projected to surge sharply to 15–17 lakh cusecs over the next two to three days as key tributaries, including Indravati, Sabari, and Pranahita rivers, remain in full spate.

Barrage Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivasa Rao stated that the first flood warning at Dowleswaram (triggered at 11.75 feet and inflows over 10 lakh cusecs) is likely to be issued late Friday night. The second warning (triggered at 13.75 feet and inflows exceeding 13 lakh cusecs) may follow on Saturday if inflows continue to rise.

In response, a high alert has been sounded across submerged agency mandals—including Chinturu, VR Puram, Kunavaram, Yetapaka, Devipatnam, Velerupadu, and Kukkunuru, in Polavaram and Eluru districts, as well as 32 island villages spread across 11 mandals in Konaseema.