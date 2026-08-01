APCC seeks bank loans for eligible poor

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has welcomed the Public Grievance Redressal Forum organised by NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha at NSM School, Patamata, aimed at addressing the concerns of residents in the Vijayawada East Assembly Constituency.

However, on Friday, APCC Vice President and In-charge (Administration) Kolanukonda Shivaji pointed out that residents in key areas, including Ramalingeswara Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Nehru Nagar, Kattakinda Area, Tarakarama Nagar, and Bhramarambapuram, continue to suffer severe hardships due to the improper implementation of welfare schemes and a lack of access to bank loans.

The APCC questioned the government’s failure to create jobs for local youth and women, demanding new pensions, regularisation of outsourcing employees, and timely DWCRA loans. It also sought a Degree College, subway, better roads, high-mast lights, a community hall, and traffic personnel. The party urged permanent livelihoods, subsidised loans for street vendors, housing below Karakatta, resolution of Indira Colony patta disputes, and an additional Grievance Forum at Thota School.