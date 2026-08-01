Central team reviews AP disaster management and emergency response

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Friday hosted a high-level Central government team to review measures aimed at strengthening the State’s disaster management systems and enhancing preparedness for emergency.
APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said the visit was organised under the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The delegation comprised National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Joint Advisor Naval Prakash and 14th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant PK Tiwari. During the visit, the Central team held a comprehensive review meeting with APSDMA officials to assess the state’s preparedness for future natural disasters and emergencies. The discussions focused on improving response mechanisms and strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.
The team reviewed the implementation of action plans prepared to tackle heatwaves, lightning strikes and other natural calamities.
Officials also briefed the delegation on efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalions, procure modern equipment and expand fire and emergency services.
The review covered the progress in updating State and district-level disaster management plans. The Central team examined the timely entry of compensation and fund management details on National Disaster Management Information System (NDMIS) portal.
Discussions were held on enabling Collectors to make effective use of the India Disaster Resource Network (IDRN) portal during emergencies, with a plan to improve coordination.
Prakhar Jain said the Centre and the State government are working in close coordination to strengthen AP’s disaster management systems in line with national standards and ensure faster and efficient services during disasters.