Central team reviews AP disaster management and emergency response

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Friday hosted a high-level Central government team to review measures aimed at strengthening the State’s disaster management systems and enhancing preparedness for emergency.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said the visit was organised under the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The delegation comprised National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Joint Advisor Naval Prakash and 14th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant PK Tiwari. During the visit, the Central team held a comprehensive review meeting with APSDMA officials to assess the state’s preparedness for future natural disasters and emergencies. The discussions focused on improving response mechanisms and strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

The team reviewed the implementation of action plans prepared to tackle heatwaves, lightning strikes and other natural calamities.