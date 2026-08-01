Indian Railways approves Rs 299-crore Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard upgrade

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Railways has approved a Rs 299-crore project for the comprehensive remodelling of the Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard under South Coast Railway (SCoR), which includes construction of six new platforms and six additional railway lines to boost train operations and passenger handling capacity.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station, one of the busiest terminals in the region, handles nearly 80,000 passengers and an average of 113 trains every day. The existing yard layout requires terminating and through trains to pass through multiple surface crossings, leading to delays at approach signals and operational constraints.

The approved project aims to address these issues by reorganising the coaching yard and improving operational efficiency. The works include dismantling existing loop lines, reconfiguring point zones, widening the six existing platforms and constructing six new platforms with modern passenger amenities. Six additional railway lines will also be laid to enhance the station’s capacity.

The project provides for lifts, ramps, and escalators on the widened platforms to improve accessibility. An entrance will be developed on the eastern side of the station, along with the relocation of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Surface parking facilities, an improved circulating area and an Electronic Interlocking (EI) system will also be developed.

Railway officials said the remodelling is expected to reduce congestion in coaching yard, improve platform utilisation, minimise train detention and enhance punctuality. The additional infrastructure is also expected to help the station handle increasing passenger traffic and accommodate more train services in the coming years.