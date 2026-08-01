ISRO aims for space station by 2035, Moon Mission by 2040

VISAKHAPATNAM: “ISRO is working towards establishing India’s own space station by 2035 and sending an Indian to the Moon aboard an Indian rocket by 2040,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Friday. He was addressing the inaugural session of the ‘ISRO Academia Connect @ AU’ programme, organised by Andhra University, through virtual mode.

Narayanan said India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 would require stronger collaboration among educational institutions, firms and research organisations. He opined research should move beyond publications and result in technologies, patents and products that benefit society.

Highlighting ISRO’s contributions, he stated that the organisation’s satellites support more than 50 sectors, including telecommunications, weather forecasting, disaster management, agriculture, fisheries, water resources and border security. He added that satellite-based advisories to fishermen have helped improve their incomes.