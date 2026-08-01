ISRO aims for space station by 2035, Moon Mission by 2040

VISAKHAPATNAM: “ISRO is working towards establishing India’s own space station by 2035 and sending an Indian to the Moon aboard an Indian rocket by 2040,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Friday. He was addressing the inaugural session of the ‘ISRO Academia Connect @ AU’ programme, organised by Andhra University, through virtual mode.
Narayanan said India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 would require stronger collaboration among educational institutions, firms and research organisations. He opined research should move beyond publications and result in technologies, patents and products that benefit society.
Highlighting ISRO’s contributions, he stated that the organisation’s satellites support more than 50 sectors, including telecommunications, weather forecasting, disaster management, agriculture, fisheries, water resources and border security. He added that satellite-based advisories to fishermen have helped improve their incomes.
Narayanan noted that the country had developed indigenous cryogenic technology despite initial challenges and had gained international recognition for its launch capabilities. He also cited the Chandrayaan mission and the launch of 104 satellites in a single mission as important milestones.
He expressed confidence that the partnership between ISRO and Andhra University would create more opportunities for collaborative research, internships and innovation for students.
ISRO Scientific Secretary M Ganesh Pillai called on universities to undertake research in areas such as launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology and cybersecurity.
AU College of Engineering Faculty Chairman GVR Srinivasa Rao, Principal M Sashi, ISRO CBPO Director G Harikrishna, PBPO Deputy Director K Satish Kumar and conference convener P Mallikarjuna Rao addressed the gathering.