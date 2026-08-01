Minister Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP over woman SI row

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has strongly condemned the alleged misconduct by YSRCP leaders towards a woman Sub-Inspector while she was on duty in Srikakulam.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Friday, Lokesh accused the YSRCP of disrespecting women and alleged that insulting women had become part of the party’s political culture.

He asserted that the safety and dignity of women would not be compromised and warned that any attempt to intimidate or disrespect women officials performing their duties would not be tolerated. He further stated that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for allegedly violating the law and misbehaving with the woman police officer.