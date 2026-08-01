Naidu reviews PM Modi’s airport inauguration, eyes aviation hub for North Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to position the newly built Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport as a major aviation and aerospace hub, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting from Visakhapatnam to finalise arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the landmark project.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the facility must serve as a key economic catalyst to accelerate growth across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the airport terminal has been themed around Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage. Key artistic highlights include a massive Etikoppaka craft installation at the entrance, alongside interior artwork representing Tholu Bommalata, Bobbili Veena, Nadaswaram, Lepakshi Nandi, and Banganapalle mangoes.

The terminal also features India’s largest in-airport LED display wall for real-time flight details. Furthermore, a dress rehearsal featuring 13,500 tribal women performing the traditional Dhimsa dance to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already secured a Guinness World Record. According to the official itinerary, Prime Minister Modi will land at 10:45 AM and be received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, C M chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.