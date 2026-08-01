Non-loanee AP farmers lead sharp rise in voluntary crop insurance enrolment

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s crop insurance programme has witnessed a major shift in Kharif 2026, with voluntary participation by non-loanee farmers increasing sharply under both the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). So far, 7.73 lakh farmers have enrolled under the two schemes through 16.18 lakh insurance applications, including 9.83 lakh non-loanee and 6.35 lakh loanee applications, bringing crops valued at over Rs 8,412.90 crore under insurance cover and providing farmers with a crucial financial safety net against losses caused by drought, floods, cyclones, pest attacks and other notified calamities. With forecasts pointing to the possibility of an El Niño impact during the current agricultural season, the State government has intensified efforts to promote crop insurance as a key risk-management tool.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged farmers to enrol under the schemes, stressing that crop insurance is essential to protect farm incomes from weather-related uncertainties. The Agriculture department has also stepped up awareness campaigns and directed field officials to ensure maximum enrolment before the deadline. Under PMFBY, notified across all 26 districts, 4.13(4,12,635) lakh farmers have so far enrolled through 8.71(8,71,479) lakh applications, including 2.31 lakh loanee and 6.4 lakh non-loanee applications.
The scheme covers 4.88 lakh hectares of cropped area. Farmers have contributed Rs 31.73 crore towards the premium, while the Centre and the State governments bear the balance premium. The total sum insured under the scheme stands at Rs 4,511.67 crore, compared to Rs 3,234.35 crore in Kharif 2025. Although the number of insured farmers has marginally declined from 4.52 lakh last year, the insured area has expanded significantly from 3.37 lakh hectares to 4.88 lakh hectares, reflecting wider coverage of cultivated land.
The enrollment pattern under PMFBY has changed dramatically. Loanee applications have fallen from 10.35 lakh in Kharif 2025 to 2.31 lakh this season, while non-loanee applications have surged from 1.89 lakh to 6.40 lakh, signalling a clear shift from loan-linked insurance to voluntary participation. Farmer premium collections have also increased from Rs 25.02 crore to Rs 31.73 crore.
Under RWBCIS, implemented in 21 districts, 3.60 lakh farmers have so far enrolled through 7.46 lakh applications, including 4.03 lakh loanee and 3.43 lakh non-loanee applications. The scheme covers 4.26 lakh acres. Farmers have paid Rs 142.05 crore as premium, while the State government has contributed Rs 105 crore and the Central government Rs 104.92 crore, taking the total government premium support to nearly Rs 210 crore. The total sum insured has increased to Rs 3,901.23 crore, from Rs 3,661.51 crore in Kharif 2025. RWBCIS has also witnessed a similar shift in participation. The number of insured farmers has increased from 3.05 lakh last year to 3.60 lakh this season. Non-loanee applications have surged from just 11,800 to 3.43 lakh, while loanee applications have declined from 7.14 lakh to 4.03 lakh. Farmer premium collections have increased from Rs 86.43 crore to Rs 142.05 crore, reflecting higher voluntary participation. The insurance cover varies by crop under both schemes.
Under PMFBY, the sum insured ranges from Rs 40,846 per acre for paddy, blackgram (19,786) to Rs 96,000 for turmeric, with red chillies (Rs 90,000) among the major crops covered.
Farmer premium ranges from Rs 76 to Rs 2,880 per acre depending on the crop and district. Under RWBCIS, the sum insured ranges from Rs 29,000 per acre for groundnut to Rs 75,000 for pomegranate, while cotton (Rs 38,875), banana (Rs 58,875), sweet orange (Rs 55,000), tomato (Rs 31,500) and acid lime (Rs 49,333) are also covered, with premiums varying according to the crop, district and weather risk.
PMFBY is being implemented through nine clusters by Generali Central Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC). RWBCIS is being implemented by AIC of India, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance and IndusInd General Insurance.
‘’The enrolment deadline under RWBCIS has been extended till July 31, while proposals have been sent to the Centre to extend PMFBY enrolment (except paddy) till August 15. Paddy enrollment under PMFBY will close on August 15. Farmers should complete enrolment before the deadline through banks, CSCs, the NCIP Self-Registration App or other authorised centres,” said Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Director of Agriculture.