Non-loanee AP farmers lead sharp rise in voluntary crop insurance enrolment

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s crop insurance programme has witnessed a major shift in Kharif 2026, with voluntary participation by non-loanee farmers increasing sharply under both the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). So far, 7.73 lakh farmers have enrolled under the two schemes through 16.18 lakh insurance applications, including 9.83 lakh non-loanee and 6.35 lakh loanee applications, bringing crops valued at over Rs 8,412.90 crore under insurance cover and providing farmers with a crucial financial safety net against losses caused by drought, floods, cyclones, pest attacks and other notified calamities. With forecasts pointing to the possibility of an El Niño impact during the current agricultural season, the State government has intensified efforts to promote crop insurance as a key risk-management tool.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged farmers to enrol under the schemes, stressing that crop insurance is essential to protect farm incomes from weather-related uncertainties. The Agriculture department has also stepped up awareness campaigns and directed field officials to ensure maximum enrolment before the deadline. Under PMFBY, notified across all 26 districts, 4.13(4,12,635) lakh farmers have so far enrolled through 8.71(8,71,479) lakh applications, including 2.31 lakh loanee and 6.4 lakh non-loanee applications.

The scheme covers 4.88 lakh hectares of cropped area. Farmers have contributed Rs 31.73 crore towards the premium, while the Centre and the State governments bear the balance premium. The total sum insured under the scheme stands at Rs 4,511.67 crore, compared to Rs 3,234.35 crore in Kharif 2025. Although the number of insured farmers has marginally declined from 4.52 lakh last year, the insured area has expanded significantly from 3.37 lakh hectares to 4.88 lakh hectares, reflecting wider coverage of cultivated land.