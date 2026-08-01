Palnadu draft roll lists 15.49 lakh voters; women outnumber men

GUNTUR: Palnadu District Collector and District Election Officer Krathika Shukla released the draft electoral roll on Friday in the presence of representatives from various political parties.

Copies of the draft list were handed over to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of all assembly constituencies across the district.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector stated that the draft electoral roll was published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program, adhering to the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the latest draft list, the district has a total of 15,49,802 voters, comprising 7,58,339 male voters, 7,91,312 female voters, and 151 transgender voters. In addition, there are 1,195 service voters in the district.

ASDD Deletions & Claims Process: Under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) category, a total of 1,91,996 entries were removed from the rolls. This includes 46,157 untraceable/absent voters, 61,868 permanently shifted voters, 24,378 deceased voters, 59,494 duplicate entries, and 99 under other categories.