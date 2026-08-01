Palnadu draft roll lists 15.49 lakh voters; women outnumber men

GUNTUR: Palnadu District Collector and District Election Officer Krathika Shukla released the draft electoral roll on Friday in the presence of representatives from various political parties.
Copies of the draft list were handed over to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of all assembly constituencies across the district.
Addressing the gathering, the District Collector stated that the draft electoral roll was published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program, adhering to the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
As per the latest draft list, the district has a total of 15,49,802 voters, comprising 7,58,339 male voters, 7,91,312 female voters, and 151 transgender voters. In addition, there are 1,195 service voters in the district.
ASDD Deletions & Claims Process: Under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) category, a total of 1,91,996 entries were removed from the rolls. This includes 46,157 untraceable/absent voters, 61,868 permanently shifted voters, 24,378 deceased voters, 59,494 duplicate entries, and 99 under other categories.
The Collector announced that claims and objections regarding the draft list can be submitted from July 31, to August 30. Citizens can verify details online or physically at the Collectorate, ERO, AERO offices, or with respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during working hour. Guidelines for Voters: New Registrations: Eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age can apply for fresh enrollment using Form-6 along with Annexure-D.
Notices & Verification: Voters who received notices due to discrepancies or non-submission of details during the SIR drive must submit the required supporting documents to the AERO/ERO office within the stipulated deadline.
Final Publication: Following the resolution of claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on October 3, 2026.
Electors can present any of the 11 valid government-approved identification documents for verification.