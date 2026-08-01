Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Konidela adopts jumbo, tiger

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anna Konidela, wife of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, has adopted an Asiatic elephant and a Royal Bengal tiger at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) under its Animal Adoption Programme for a period of one year.

According to IGZP Curator G Mangamma, the adoption coincides with Anna Konidela’s birthday on August 1.

She contributed Rs 4.30 lakh towards the care and maintenance of the Asiatic elephant and Rs 2 lakh for the Royal Bengal tiger, taking her total contribution to Rs 6.30 lakh. The funds will be utilised for the animals’ care, including nutrition, veterinary treatment, environmental enrichment and overall welfare during the adoption period.

The curator thanked Anna Konidela for supporting the zoo’s conservation efforts through the Animal Adoption Programme and said such initiatives encourage greater public participation in wildlife conservation and animal welfare.

She noted that the programme allows individuals, families, educational institutions, organisations and corporate bodies to adopt animals housed at the zoo by contributing towards their upkeep.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the welfare of captive animals while creating awareness about wildlife conservation. IGZP also stated that donations made under the Animal Adoption Programme are eligible for tax exemption.