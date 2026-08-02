Andhra government launches DIMPLE pilot project for mental health of school students

VIJAYAWADA: The government, in collaboration with Rebound Group Global Ltd. (Australia) and with the support of the Government of Australia, launched DIMPLE (Digital Mental Health Platform) as a pilot project in selected schools across AP. The programme was inaugurated on Saturday at GDET High School, Patamata, Vijayawada.
The flood situation in the Godavari basin turned grim on Saturday as authorities issued the second flood warning at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment. The water level reached 13.75 feet, prompting officials to lift all 175 gates and release nearly 13 lakh cusecs into the Bay of Bengal. Heavy inflows are expected as the Godavari crossed 55.30 feet at Bhadrachalam.
Leading the Australian delegation, Julian Hill, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs and Assistant Minister for International Education, appreciated the AP government’s commitment towards student mental health alongside educational development.
Addressing the students, Hill said that along with education, physical and mental well being are equally important in every student’s life. While technology offers enormous opportunities, he observed that social media platforms can sometimes increase stress among students. In such circumstances, he said, using technology to support student mental health is extremely important.
Todd King, Founder & CEO of Rebound Group, said that the DIMPLE digital platform was developed after two to three years of extensive research. Through the app, students can anonymously access mental health resources and, when required, safely and confidentially connect with trained mental health counsellors. He said the platform has been designed not only for students but also to support individuals facing emotional and mental health challenges.
He added that AP is leading the way in adopting technology for student mental well-being and expressed confidence that the initiative launched here would serve as a model not only for India but also for South Asia.