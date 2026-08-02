Andhra government launches DIMPLE pilot project for mental health of school students

VIJAYAWADA: The government, in collaboration with Rebound Group Global Ltd. (Australia) and with the support of the Government of Australia, launched DIMPLE (Digital Mental Health Platform) as a pilot project in selected schools across AP. The programme was inaugurated on Saturday at GDET High School, Patamata, Vijayawada.

The flood situation in the Godavari basin turned grim on Saturday as authorities issued the second flood warning at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment. The water level reached 13.75 feet, prompting officials to lift all 175 gates and release nearly 13 lakh cusecs into the Bay of Bengal. Heavy inflows are expected as the Godavari crossed 55.30 feet at Bhadrachalam.

Leading the Australian delegation, Julian Hill, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs and Assistant Minister for International Education, appreciated the AP government’s commitment towards student mental health alongside educational development.