Andhra posts 20% growth in Commercial Tax collections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded total Commercial Tax collections of Rs 20,464.77 crore up to July 2026, up from Rs 17,059.65 crore a year earlier - a 20% increase. Building on the 6% cumulative growth achieved in FY 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has sharply accelerated its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation, sustaining the State’s growth momentum through every month of FY 2026-27 so far.
In July 2026, total CT collections stood at Rs 5,105 crore, up 14% (Rs 611 crore, higher than in July 2025), carrying the strong momentum of the first quarter of FY 2026-27 into the second quarter.
Cumulatively, the Net GST collections up to July 2026 rose to Rs 13,283 crore from Rs 10,993 crore in July 25, reflecting 21% growth - well ahead of the national average of 17%, underscoring the State’s sustained growth momentum.
Net GST collections in July 2026 rose 12% year on year, from Rs 2,930 crore in July 2025 to Rs 3,267 crore - the fourth successive month of year-on-year growth in FY 2026-27.
According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A, this growth was achieved against a challenging backdrop of the GST 2.0 rate-rationalisation reforms, which simplify the tax structure and reduce compliance costs for businesses.
Andhra Pradesh’s 21% growth up to July 2026 exceeds the national average of 17% (excluding imports) and keeps the State among the fastest-growing in the country - ahead of Telangana (20%) and Tamil Nadu (19%), with Odisha at 6%. In July 2026, total collections across all tax heads reached Rs 5,105 crore, up 14% on Rs 4,494 crore in July 2025.
The Government of India has settled IGST of Rs 1,993.83 crore for the month of July 2026 with the State of Andhra Pradesh, which is Rs 290.28 crore (i.e. 17.04%) higher than the settlement for the corresponding period in July 2025 (Rs 1,703.55 crore).
The settlement of Rs 1,993.83 crore for July 2026, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 17.04% over July 2025 and 29.55% over July 2024 (Rs 1,539.02 crore), is a testament to robust economic activity, strengthened tax compliance, and sustained developmental momentum in the State.
The contribution of IGST reversal under Table 4(B)(1) of GSTR-3B to the IGST settlement has risen from negligible levels in the initial years of GST to Rs 3,756.89 crore in FY 2025-26, with the average monthly reversal climbing further to Rs 357.16 crore in FY 2026-27 (up to the reported period) - the highest recorded so far.
July 2026 growth was led by select services (real estate, construction) and goods (electrical machinery and mechanical equipment, iron and steel, bullion and jewellery), even as goods GST was pulled down by rate cuts on vehicles, cement and pharmaceuticals.