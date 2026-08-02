Andhra posts 20% growth in Commercial Tax collections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded total Commercial Tax collections of Rs 20,464.77 crore up to July 2026, up from Rs 17,059.65 crore a year earlier - a 20% increase. Building on the 6% cumulative growth achieved in FY 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has sharply accelerated its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation, sustaining the State’s growth momentum through every month of FY 2026-27 so far.

In July 2026, total CT collections stood at Rs 5,105 crore, up 14% (Rs 611 crore, higher than in July 2025), carrying the strong momentum of the first quarter of FY 2026-27 into the second quarter.

Cumulatively, the Net GST collections up to July 2026 rose to Rs 13,283 crore from Rs 10,993 crore in July 25, reflecting 21% growth - well ahead of the national average of 17%, underscoring the State’s sustained growth momentum.

Net GST collections in July 2026 rose 12% year on year, from Rs 2,930 crore in July 2025 to Rs 3,267 crore - the fourth successive month of year-on-year growth in FY 2026-27.

According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A, this growth was achieved against a challenging backdrop of the GST 2.0 rate-rationalisation reforms, which simplify the tax structure and reduce compliance costs for businesses.