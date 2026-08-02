APCPDCL launches IVRS service for new power connections

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward seamless digital governance, the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) has launched an IVRS-based service enabling citizens to apply for new electricity connections through its toll-free helpline, 1912. Officially launching the initiative on Saturday, APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) P Pulla Reddy stated that the service marks a key step in simplifying public utilities.

Under the new system, consumers seeking a new service connection (NSC) can dial 1912 and follow the automated IVRS prompts to lodge their application without visiting discom offices. Once registered, field officials will contact the applicant to verify documents, conduct technical inspections, and process the connection within a stipulated timeframe.

The CMD highlighted that the initiative will particularly benefit rural residents, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and working professionals by eliminating repeated visits to power utility centres.

Emphasising that the initiative boosts transparency and operational efficiency across APCPDCL’s jurisdiction, Reddy instructed officials to launch a wide campaign to raise public awareness about the service.