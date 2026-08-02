Backing Modi is nation’s duty, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a resounding show of solidarity, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan mounted a fiery defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting held at the Bhogapuram International Airport site on Saturday.

Coming on the heels of the Jantar Mantar demonstration and the subsequent political fallout inside and outside Parliament, both leaders used the high-profile platform to unequivocally back the Prime Minister, calling on the nation to stand firmly behind his leadership.

Delivering a passionate address, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described Modi as a global statesman whose single-point agenda remains ‘Nation First.’

In a striking moment during the meeting, Naidu chanting Modi Modi, appealed to the vast gathering of nearly two lakh people — both on stage and across the public enclosures — to rise and honour the Prime Minister. The entire crowd stood in unison, delivering a prolonged standing ovation punctuated by enthusiastic chants of ‘Modi, Modi.’

Drawing from his own political career spanning five decades, Naidu asserted that he had never witnessed a leader of Modi’s vision and resolve. “As the world transitions from the Information Technology era to Artificial Intelligence, nations across the globe are desperately searching for decisive leadership. India is truly fortunate to have a leader who can carry the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of 144 crore citizens forward,” the Chief Minister said.