Backing Modi is nation’s duty, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a resounding show of solidarity, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan mounted a fiery defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting held at the Bhogapuram International Airport site on Saturday.
Coming on the heels of the Jantar Mantar demonstration and the subsequent political fallout inside and outside Parliament, both leaders used the high-profile platform to unequivocally back the Prime Minister, calling on the nation to stand firmly behind his leadership.
Delivering a passionate address, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described Modi as a global statesman whose single-point agenda remains ‘Nation First.’
In a striking moment during the meeting, Naidu chanting Modi Modi, appealed to the vast gathering of nearly two lakh people — both on stage and across the public enclosures — to rise and honour the Prime Minister. The entire crowd stood in unison, delivering a prolonged standing ovation punctuated by enthusiastic chants of ‘Modi, Modi.’
Drawing from his own political career spanning five decades, Naidu asserted that he had never witnessed a leader of Modi’s vision and resolve. “As the world transitions from the Information Technology era to Artificial Intelligence, nations across the globe are desperately searching for decisive leadership. India is truly fortunate to have a leader who can carry the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of 144 crore citizens forward,” the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting the Prime Minister’s two-and-a-half decades of public governance as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Naidu credited the Modi administration with completely altering India’s economic and geopolitical trajectory over the last 12 years.
He pointed out that flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have transformed grassroots infrastructure while driving India to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.
Naidu further praised the Prime Minister for his firm stance against national security threats and his diplomatic foresight, which successfully insulated India’s economy from global conflict shocks.
“Modi is the right man, in the right place, at the right time. Supporting his leadership is not just a political choice, but our collective national responsibility. Even those who criticise him are fully aware of the monumental service he has rendered to this country,” Naidu remarked.
Echoing these sentiments with deep emotion, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for targeting the Prime Minister with personal vilification.
Stating that the harsh rhetoric used against Modi in recent days brought him to tears, Kalyan contrasted the current administration’s achievements with India’s past economic vulnerabilities.
“There was a time when India had to pledge its gold reserves abroad just to run daily operations. Today, under Narendra Modi’s steadfast leadership in his third term, India stands as an invincible global economic power with record foreign exchange reserves and surging foreign investments,” Pawan Kalyan said. He noted that the Prime Minister works round the clock without taking a single day of leave, balancing border security, internal challenges, and economic growth simultaneously.
Directing his attention to the younger generation, Kalyan addressed parents of children under 25, urging them to instil core cultural values, tradition, and discipline so that youth can become vital assets for the nation. Pointing to a recent video of the Prime Minister forgiving young critics who had hurled abuses at him, Kalyan hailed Modi’s magnanimity and pure-heartedness.
Drawing a parallel from the Ramayana, the Deputy Chief Minister likened the Prime Minister’s mission of leading 144 crore citizens to Hanuman leaping across the ocean for Rama Karyam, braving countless hurdles along the way.
“Leading a nation of 1.4 billion people is no ordinary task — it is a Maha Karyam (monumental task). What can we offer a leader who gives everything for the country? We must offer him our unwavering, unshakable loyalty. Narendra Modi must continue to lead this nation from the front until the day he himself chooses to step down. There is no leader equal to him in India today, nor will there be one in the future,” Kalyan declared.