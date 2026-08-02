Heavy inflows push Godavari into flood, second warning at Andhra's Dowleswaram

RAJAHAMAHNEDRAVARAM/ELURU: The flood situation in the Godavari basin turned grim on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, forcing authorities to issue the second flood warning at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram.

The water level at the barrage touched 13.75 feet, prompting officials to raise all 175 gates and discharge nearly 13 lakh cusecs of floodwater into the Bay of Bengal.

Upstream at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the river crossed 55.30 feet, triggering the third flood warning and severely disrupting road transport across low-lying mandals. Heavy inflows continue to pour into the river system, keeping emergency response teams across the region on high alert.

In the agency areas, dozens of villages across Chintoor, VR Puram, Kunavaram, and Etapaka mandals remain marooned due to the swelling Godavari and Sabari rivers. Polavaram Collector K Dinesh Kumar conducted an extensive inspection of flood-hit zones, traveling by tractor from Pandrajupalli to Kothulagutta to oversee rescue operations.

Over 600 houses have been inundated, prompting the administration to operationalise 118 relief centres. A total of 55 country boats have been deployed for evacuations, and 46 pregnant women were safely shifted to Community Health Centres (CHCs). While twenty-six roads remain submerged and five cattle deaths were recorded, official reports confirm no loss of human life.