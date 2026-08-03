Alur YSRCP MLA held after political violence

KURNOOL: Tension continued to prevail in Nemakal, Sangala, Chippagiri and several other villages in the Alur Assembly constituency of Kurnool district after a violent political clash between activists of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) late on Saturday night.
The violence resulted in damage to property, injuries to supporters of both parties, and the arrest of Alur MLA Virupakshi (YSRCP), triggering sharp political reactions across the State.
Interestingly, a telephonic argument between two individuals reportedly triggered the violent clash between TDP and YSRCP activists in the constituency, leaving several people injured and causing damage to property.
According to sources, the dispute began after a phone conversation between supporters of the TDP and the YSRCP escalated into a heated exchange. The confrontation soon spread to Nemakal, Sangala and nearby villages, where workers from both parties allegedly attacked each other with sticks and stones late on Saturday night.
TDP Alur Assembly in-charge Vaikuntam Jyothi alleged that the violence began after YSRCP activists attacked the residence and car of TDP mandal convener Purushotham. She accused MLA Virupakshi and his brother of leading the attack.
Based on complaints lodged by TDP leaders, the Alur police registered cases and arrested the MLA and his brother, Sriramulu, during the early hours of Sunday.
Heavy police deployment was made in sensitive villages, while Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah and Alur Circle Inspector Ravishankar Reddy supervised intensified patrolling to prevent further violence. Police maintained that the situation was under control and that investigations into complaints from both parties were continuing.
However, YSRCP leaders strongly condemned the arrest, describing it as an “illegal midnight operation” carried out under the coalition government.
YSRCP Kurnool district president SV Mohan Reddy, MLC A Madhusudhan, Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah and Nandyal district president Katasani Ram Bhupal Reddy alleged that a large police contingent reached the MLA’s residence in Chippagiri at around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, broke open the doors and forcibly entered the house before arresting Virupakshi, creating panic among his family members.
The opposition leaders claimed that the MLA had only visited Sangala village to console the family of YSRCP leader Giri after TDP leader Nagaraju and his followers allegedly attacked their house. They alleged that while the MLA was returning, TDP activists resorted to stone-pelting, injuring his brother Sriramulu.
YSRCP leaders also questioned the seizure of CCTV hard disks from the MLA’s residence, asking whether the police were attempting to suppress evidence. They demanded that the footage be preserved under judicial supervision.
Addressing the media, YSRCP Legal Cell State president Mallasani Manohar Reddy described the Alur incident as the “height of authoritarian rule” and alleged that the police were functioning under political pressure.