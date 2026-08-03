Alur YSRCP MLA held after political violence

KURNOOL: Tension continued to prevail in Nemakal, Sangala, Chippagiri and several other villages in the Alur Assembly constituency of Kurnool district after a violent political clash between activists of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) late on Saturday night.

The violence resulted in damage to property, injuries to supporters of both parties, and the arrest of Alur MLA Virupakshi (YSRCP), triggering sharp political reactions across the State.

Interestingly, a telephonic argument between two individuals reportedly triggered the violent clash between TDP and YSRCP activists in the constituency, leaving several people injured and causing damage to property.

According to sources, the dispute began after a phone conversation between supporters of the TDP and the YSRCP escalated into a heated exchange. The confrontation soon spread to Nemakal, Sangala and nearby villages, where workers from both parties allegedly attacked each other with sticks and stones late on Saturday night.

TDP Alur Assembly in-charge Vaikuntam Jyothi alleged that the violence began after YSRCP activists attacked the residence and car of TDP mandal convener Purushotham. She accused MLA Virupakshi and his brother of leading the attack.

Based on complaints lodged by TDP leaders, the Alur police registered cases and arrested the MLA and his brother, Sriramulu, during the early hours of Sunday.

Heavy police deployment was made in sensitive villages, while Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah and Alur Circle Inspector Ravishankar Reddy supervised intensified patrolling to prevent further violence. Police maintained that the situation was under control and that investigations into complaints from both parties were continuing.