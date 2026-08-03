Andhra Pradesh rolls out low-cost rice at 130 outlets in Rythu Bazaars

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday launched the sale of rice at subsidised prices across the State through 130 Rythu Bazaars and 500 special counters set up at rice mills, aiming to provide relief to consumers amid rising market prices. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar inaugurated the programme at the APIIC Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada and distributed rice to consumers.

Under the initiative, BPT Super Fine rice is being sold at Rs 52 per kg and BPT Raw Rice at Rs 50 per kg, significantly lower than prevailing market prices. Consumers can purchase up to 10 kg per person using Aadhaar authentication.

Addressing the media, the Minister said the government had decided to intervene after closely monitoring fluctuations in rice prices in the open market. He said discussions with the Andhra Pradesh Rice Millers Association resulted in the launch of the subsidised sale programme, with millers extending their cooperation.

He noted that BPT Super Fine rice, currently priced between Rs 62 and Rs 65 per kg in the open market, would now be available for Rs 52 per kg, while another variety selling for Rs 58-60 per kg would be offered at Rs 50 per kg through the designated counters.

Manohar said the government was also exploring the possibility of supplying red gram dal and palm oil at subsidised prices in the future in consultation with the Centre.

He urged the public to make use of the initiative, stating that the coalition government was committed to easing the financial burden on households by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Civil Supplies Director Nupur, NTR District Collector Lakshmisha and AP Rice Millers Association president Gummadi Venkateswara Rao were present.