AP JAC issues ultimatum to government on pending financial issues

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of deliberately diverting employees’ agitation by holding talks without announcing concrete decisions, the AP JAC Amaravati on Sunday issued an ultimatum threatening State-wide direct agitation if their pending financial and service demands are not resolved by August 15.

The decision was taken during the AP JAC Amaravati meeting held at the Revenue Bhavan, under the chairmanship of Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

Addressing the gathering, Venkateswarlu expressed deep dissatisfaction among employees over the lack of progress following two-day deliberations with key ministers on July 10 and 11, as well as a cabinet sub-committee meeting on July 22.

Highlighting the mounting financial strain on State workers, Venkateswarlu stated that pending employee dues accumulated to Rs 28,000 crore under the previous administration.

He said the pending dues under the current coalition rule are Rs 25,000. Clarifying that employees were not seeking doles or bonuses but legally entitled arrears for services rendered, he urged the government to log overdue payments on individual pay slips if immediate disbursement is not feasible.

He further condemned the non-payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments over the past two years, noting that workers were forced to forgo financial benefits from three Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs) while the 12th PRC commission setup remains stalled. The JAC chief also raised concerns over unfulfilled electoral promises.