Bhogapuram Airport is N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision: BC Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the grand success of the inaugural ceremony of the Bhogapuram International Airport, Minister for Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy on Sunday attributed the realisation of the mega project solely to the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while dismissing the opposition YSRCP’s claims over its credit.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Janardhan Reddy expressed his happiness at participating in the historic event, extending his gratitude to the people of North Andhra for attending the inauguration in large numbers. He commended the synchronised efforts of the state government, administrative officials, and event committees for ensuring the smooth execution of the programme.

Hitting out sharply at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over its claims on the project, the Minister stated that it was Chandrababu Naidu who laid the foundation and pushed for the completion of the airport. He pointed out that bringing a world-class international airport to a region that once lacked basic public bus connectivity stands as a proud testament to the coalition government’s commitment.

Labelling YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent social media posts seeking credit for the project as disgraceful, Janardhan Reddy said the public was amused by such claims coming from those who had actively stalled the airport’s progress in the past.

He emphasised that the timely realisation of the greenfield project was made possible only through continuous monitoring and dedicated governance under the present administration.

The Minister expressed confidence that the operationalisation of Bhogapuram Airport will completely transform the socio-economic landscape of North Andhra.