Coalition government turned Andhra Pradesh into ‘police state’: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that lawlessness has reached its peak in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the coalition government of pursuing political vendetta and turning the State into a ‘police state.’

In a social media statement, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the administration of shielding political attackers while registering fabricated criminal cases against YSRCP leaders and victims. Pointing to the 2:45 a.m. raid at the residence of Alur BC MLA Virupakshi, he questioned the democratic validity of deploying heavy force to break open doors and arrest the sitting legislator and his son, Chandrasekhar.

Jagan stated that the action stemmed from an incident in Nemakallu village, Chippagiri mandal, where TDP workers allegedly attacked a YSRCP leader’s house. When MLA Virupakshi arrived to console the family, stone-pelting injured his brother Sriramudu. However, instead of detaining the assailants, police booked attempt-to-murder charges against the MLA and seized his residence’s CCTV hard disks to conceal police excesses, Jagan alleged.

The former Chief Minister cited similar instances of political malice across districts. In Srikakulam, he pointed to the alleged conversion of a road accident into a murder case to arrest former minister Dr Seediri Appala Raju, followed by charges against YSRCP leader Chintada Ravikumar after Jagan’s solidarity visit.