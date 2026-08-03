El Niño takes a toll on aquaculture in AP

NELLORE: El Niño has taken a severe toll on aquaculture in Nellore, with soaring temperatures and prolonged heatwaves disrupting pond ecosystems.

Experts say shrimp growth has slowed, disease outbreaks have surged and farmers are facing heavy financial losses.

Cases of White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV), Vibrio and White Gut infections have risen sharply, many showing resistance to conventional treatments.

Farmers report premature pond emptying as shrimp stop feeding, growth stalls and mortality increases. Despite medicines, the diseases remain largely uncontrollable.