El Niño takes a toll on aquaculture in AP

NELLORE: El Niño has taken a severe toll on aquaculture in Nellore, with soaring temperatures and prolonged heatwaves disrupting pond ecosystems.
Experts say shrimp growth has slowed, disease outbreaks have surged and farmers are facing heavy financial losses.
Cases of White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV), Vibrio and White Gut infections have risen sharply, many showing resistance to conventional treatments.
Farmers report premature pond emptying as shrimp stop feeding, growth stalls and mortality increases. Despite medicines, the diseases remain largely uncontrollable.
Poor‑quality shrimp seed from hatcheries in Puducherry, Kota and Vakadu has compounded the crisis.
Experts stress Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is essential before supply, but farmers often receive untested seed, leading to losses once infections emerge.
Prevailing drought-like conditions have worsened mortality rates, while low market prices and alleged trader manipulation have further hit farmers’ returns.
K Suresh Reddy, a farmer from Kavali, said he invested `2 lakh per acre across nine acres and spent heavily on feed. “By harvest, I produced only 13 tonnes. Barely 60 per cent of the shrimp survived. Due to El Niño heat and humidity, I suffered a loss of around `10 lakh,” he said.
Assistant Director of Fisheries Chand Basha confirmed El Niño has affected both shrimp and fish farming.
“The rise in water temperature has reduced dissolved oxygen levels, creating favourable conditions for viral spread. Aqua farmers must adopt precautionary measures. We are planning district-level awareness programmes on disease management and preventive practices,” he said.