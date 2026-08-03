Five-member panel set up to study tiger conservation in the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member high-powered committee to study tiger conservation and management measures in the State. The decision follows the recent suspicious death of a tigress in the Nallamala forests, which Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described as a serious matter requiring immediate review.

The committee will examine conservation systems in the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve, one of the largest tiger habitats in the country, and prepare a comprehensive report with recommendations for future action. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that tiger protection is central to forest and biodiversity conservation, and said the committee’s recommendations will help strengthen measures in the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve.