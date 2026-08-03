Guntur spine surgeon wins award at Singapore meet

GUNTUR: Chief spine surgeon at Mallika Spine Centre, Dr J Naresh Babu, has won the Best Paper Award at the joint annual conference of SMISS‑AP, ASEAN‑MISS and the Singapore Spine Society for his pioneering research on cervical spine disorders.

His paper, Ligamentous Instability in Structurally Stable Cervical Myelopathy – A New Paradigm Shift in Understanding Disease Worsening, explains how loose cervical ligaments can aggravate myelopathy even when the spine appears stable.

Using Sitting MRI, the study showed routine activities increase spinal cord pressure.

Dr Naresh Babu dedicated the honour to his team, calling it a proud moment that strengthens Mallika Spine Centre’s reputation.