MSME Park work to resume as Andhra government resolves tribal land row

VIZIANAGARAM: The long-delayed construction of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Park at Kottakki in Ramabhadrapuram mandal is set to resume after the Andhra Pradesh government resolved the land dispute involving tribal farmers.

The government has sanctioned a compensation package of Rs 35 lakh for 28 affected tribal farmers. Revenue officials have also assured them that their original lands covered under the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act will be identified on the ground and restored to them for cultivation.

The State government has proposed the MSME Park on nearly 100 acres in Kottakki revenue village. MSME, SERP and NRI Relations and Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas laid the foundation stone for the project on May 10, 2026, along with Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu and Bobbili MLA RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Nayana).

The government sanctioned Rs 7 crore for developing the first phase of the park, covering 10 acres with basic infrastructure. However, work came to a halt after tribal residents of Mirtivalasa protested against the acquisition of land, alleging that they were being evicted despite holding RoFR pattas.

The proposed MSME Park has a long history. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) acquired 187.12 acres at Kakarlavalasa in 2015 for the project during the previous TDP government. However, the park could not be developed due to administrative delays.