N Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM for early release of Andhra Pradesh tax share

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the early release of an additional devolution instalment of Central taxes amounting to `4,597 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted that while tax devolutions are typically released on the 10th of every month, the Centre’s decision to advance and augment the funds will provide a major boost to ongoing development programmes across the state.

Naidu stated that the timely allocation would accelerate project execution and reinforce state finances.

The CM emphasised that the Central government’s continuous cooperation and financial backing play a pivotal role in propelling AP forward on its growth trajectory.