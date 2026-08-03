Nemakal clash: 16 arrested, get 14-day remand

KURNOOL: Alur MLA Veerupakshi, his son Chandrasekhar, and 14 others were arrested by the police in connection with the violent clashes at Nemakal village in the Alur Assembly constituency, which triggered law and order concerns in the region.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah said the arrests were made based on complaints lodged by the victims, preliminary inquiry findings and available evidence.

He said the police registered multiple cases against the arrested people. The violence erupted during a clash between two rival groups.

All 16 accused, including the MLA and his son, were remanded for 14 days after they were produced before the Alur court, the DSP said and added that further investigation is underway.