Punasa mangoes fetch high prices ahead of Onam

ONGOLE: After a long gap, Ulavapadu mango growers in Prakasam district are upbeat as the late‑season Punasa variety is fetching higher prices in the market. Demand for Punasa mangoes, grown in the Ulavapadu and Gudluru region, rises in Kerala during Onam, where the fruit is a key ingredient in festive dishes.

The mango season usually runs from March to June, followed by the late Punasa crop, which is exported to Chennai, Bengaluru and other markets. Kerala traders place large orders for Onam celebrations, boosting demand.

Tenant farmer Srinivasa Rao of Tangutur said growers failed to earn profits earlier this year as traders offered only Rs 60–70 per kg for Banginapalli and Bengaluru varieties cultivated across 5,000 acres. “Now, Punasa mangoes are yielding better prices,” he said. Growers had faced losses in the 2023-24 season due to adverse weather and calamities.

After three years, they are back in the market with optimism, expecting profits from the festive trade.

Ulavapadu farmer Venkata Ramana said traders are currently paying Rs 50 per kg (Rs 50,000 per ton) for Punasa mangoes.

“We have been sending 5–10 tons daily to Chennai and Bengaluru markets for the past four to five days. With Onam at the end of August, we expect prices and demand to rise further,” he told TNIE on Sunday.