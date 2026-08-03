SCoR GM inspects infrastructure projects of four divisions

VIJAYAWADA: Covering nearly 3,500 kilometres across all four divisions of the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, General Manager Sandeep Mathur concluded extensive field inspections to evaluate railway operations, safety measures, infrastructure projects, and passenger amenities.

Mathur inspected major routes, including the Ichchapuram–Visakhapatnam (255 km), Vijayawada–Gudur–Renigunta (450 km), Tirupati–Guntakal (350 km), Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry (210 km), Nandyal–Guntur (300 km), and Guntur–Madhira (100 km) sections.

The exercise encompassed detailed reviews of 35 major stations, 23 Amrit Bharat Station Scheme projects, track maintenance, signalling, level crossings, and tunnel construction. Safety remained the central focus, with Mathur monitoring track conditions, points and crossings, level-crossing preparedness, and monsoon readiness. Capacity-enhancement projects—including third-line works, yard remodelling, Rail Over Rail installations, and station redevelopments were closely reviewed, alongside ongoing redevelopment at Tirupati and Kadapa, and the proposed Nambur Line alignment.

He also assessed preparedness for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaram across Godavari, Rajahmundry, Kovvuru, Samalkot, Tuni, and Anakapalli stations, focusing on crowd management and pilgrim access routes in coordination with State authorities.