‘Skills vital for jobs in global economy’: Madhu Murthy

GUNTUR: Academic degrees alone are no longer sufficient in a rapidly changing global economy, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof K Madhu Murthy said on Sunday, urging graduates to prioritise skill-centric learning, adaptability and lifelong self-improvement.

Addressing the fourth convocation of the Centre for Distance and Online Education at Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi, Prof. Murthy said degrees provide entry-level opportunities, but long-term success depends on practical skills, sound character and judgment.

He called for a shift from examination-oriented teaching to employment-focused education, citing advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing, and urged graduates to contribute to the State’s Swarna Andhra Vision-2047.

Playback singer SP Sailaja was conferred an honorary doctorate. She told graduates that no goal is impossible when pursued with sincerity, discipline and dedication.

Vignan’s Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah advised students to embrace artificial intelligence with courage and wisdom, using it to boost productivity without compromising ethics. Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stressed mental well-being and adaptability, while Chancellor Dr Pavuluri Subba Rao encouraged an entrepreneurial mindset.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. KV Krishna Kishore said 1,425 students received degrees across MBA, MCA, BBA and BCA programmes. CEO Dr Meghana Kurapati, Registrar Prof. PMV Rao, faculty and parents attended.