21 YSRCP leaders file anticipatory bail plea in High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Amadalavalasa YSRCP in-charge Chintada Ravikumar and 20 other party leaders and workers have approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against them by Amadalavalasa police in Srikakulam district on Monday.

The petitioners have also requested interim anticipatory bail until the matter is finally decided.

According to the plea, the case was registered following the visit of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Srikakulam district jail to meet former minister Seediri Appala Raju.

The petitioners alleged that large numbers of supporters had gathered voluntarily during the visit and that police subsequently targeted local YSRCP leaders by registering a false case based on a complaint lodged by Burja Police Station Sub-Inspector Mojjada Pravallika.

The petitioners contended that they neither abused nor assaulted the police officer and had only requested people to move aside to ease congestion. They argued that several accused were not even present at the scene, citing alibis for some, including a practising advocate attending court and another individual who was in Delhi at the time.